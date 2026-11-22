Kaja Kallas was not considered a genuine candidate to represent Europe in future talks with Russia, the Spanish newspaper “El País” reports, citing its sources. The European Union’s foreign policy chief offered to coordinate the talks but was left out of the process of determining Europe’s representation.

According to the report, the composition of the participants will depend on the format of the talks. If the discussions are technical, experts in the relevant field will take part. In a political format, the participants will be heads of state.

Europe is expected to be represented by the national security advisers of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland. The group will also include senior representatives of the European Commission and the European Council.

“El País” quotes an unnamed source who claims that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is concentrating decision-making around herself. “Kaja is one of the few people in the European Commission who refused to submit to her,” the source said.

A senior official in Brussels describes the situation as a matter of the European Union’s foreign policy course and the choice of a person authorized to represent it.

The issue came to the fore after Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on November 19 that Moscow had invited European representatives to discuss their position on future negotiations. At this point, it remains undecided who will speak on behalf of Europe and in what format the talks will be held.

Sources: focus-news.net