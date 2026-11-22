Air traffic in the US is expected to return to normal by the end of Monday, November 23, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. According to him, airlines are already restoring their schedules, but they will need time to rearrange their crews and aircraft.

“Airlines need time to rearrange the positioning of their crews and aircraft. We will start to see improvement today, but I think things will return to normal tomorrow,” Duffy said in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

More than 2,000 flights canceled

On November 13, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop because of problems affecting communications and radar systems used by air traffic control services. The restriction was lifted after several hours, but its impact on flight schedules continued over the following days.

More than 2,000 flights were canceled, leaving passengers stranded at airports. The disruption was described as the longest nationwide flight stoppage in the past 25 years.

Schedules gradually being restored

After the systems resumed operations, flights restarted, but airlines had to reallocate aircraft and crews. This led to further delays and canceled flights, even after the formal takeoff ban had been lifted.

The Federal Aviation Administration also said that the schedule should return to normal within Sunday, while Duffy set the deadline for a full return to normal by the end of Monday.

Sources: bta.bg, abcnews.com