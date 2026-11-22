At least two people have been killed, four injured, and around ten may still be trapped under the rubble of a residential building in the village of Dymer, Kyiv region. Part of the five-storey building collapsed following a Russian drone strike, Ukrainian officials told Reuters.

A teenager is among the injured. Rescuers have evacuated nine people, while the fire in the building has been brought under control. Footage from the scene shows teams searching through the debris as residents are evacuated with the help of ladders and lifting equipment.

„I thank our rescue teams for their rapid response: nine people have already been evacuated, and the fire has been brought under control,“ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote.

Rescue operations were temporarily suspended at 15:35 local time due to an air raid alert. Shortly afterwards, three explosions were heard in Dymer. Video footage shows a burning flying object of unidentified origin falling from the sky. Civilians and rescuers sought shelter in nearby buildings.

Ukraine reports intensified air attacks

Earlier, Zelensky said that over the past week Russia had launched around 2,700 drones, nearly 1,460 guided aerial bombs and 165 missiles of various types at Ukraine. According to him, 20 Ukrainian regions had been targeted in the attacks.

The rescue operation in Dymer is continuing, while the final number of casualties and people who may be trapped under the rubble has not yet been established.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com