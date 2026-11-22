The inclusion of Bulgarians in North Macedonia’s constitution is an internal matter, and Albania will not block the country’s European path. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said this in a conversation with North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

“The Macedonian side is right to wonder whether there will be another veto if it takes this step and adds Bulgarians to the constitution. But, on the other hand, North Macedonia must fulfil this condition in order to join the EU,” Rama said. He clarified that this was his assumption, but stressed that neither he nor Albania would block the country’s path towards the European Union.

Rama: Skopje only needs to decide what course to take

The Albanian prime minister said that he would not presume to tell the government or the citizens of North Macedonia what they should do. His comment was related to an earlier statement he made to the Bulgarian National Television, in which he supported the constitutional changes.

“These are internal matters of a country. We are, of course, aware of the reality, we do not ignore it, and we are also ready to work together and always propose solutions to overcome this challenge,” Mickoski said.

He added that he was confident that North Macedonia and Albania “will one day sit at the same table in Brussels and become part of the European Union”.

New system at the border between the two countries

Rama was visiting North Macedonia for the introduction of the One Stop Shop system at the Qafë Thanë border crossing. Under the system, people will pass through with one stop, one inspection and one registration.

The two prime ministers described the system as a step towards faster passage through one of the busiest crossings between the two countries and towards closer cooperation on the path to the EU. Mickoski said he expected the model to be introduced at other border crossings with Albania as well, which he said would strengthen ties between people and support tourism.

Sources: bta.bg, 360stepeni.mk, racin.mk