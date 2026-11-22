A Russian drone exploded directly above the head of the European Union’s ambassador to Ukraine, Kaja Kallas, as she was getting out of her armored vehicle in front of a hotel in Kyiv. A security officer ushered her and a colleague inside, and the two women were left shaken by what had happened. Forbes presents the incident as part of Moscow’s pressure on European representatives who continue their work in Ukraine.

“A Russian drone exploded right above my head a few minutes ago,” Kallas wrote on “X.” She recounts that she was getting out of the armored vehicle together with Maya, a friend and colleague, when the security guard pushed her through the hotel’s entrance door. The two then collapsed onto a sofa in the atrium and trembled for a long time.

Kallas: This is an overt threat

The EU ambassador said that Russia’s threats to use drones and missiles against diplomats if they do not leave Ukraine violate the UN Charter.

“When Moscow announces new strikes and calls on diplomats to leave the country or risk their lives, this is an overt threat. Russia cannot shift responsibility for its strikes onto the people it orders to leave the country.”

Kallas said that the chances of European diplomats leaving Ukraine were slim. Thus, the drone incident becomes not only a personal account of the danger posed by air attacks, but also a public response to the pressure for diplomatic missions to be withdrawn.

Moscow’s nuclear rhetoric

In the same publication, Forbes links the warnings to diplomats with Vladimir Putin’s nuclear rhetoric. According to the article, the Russian president has threatened Europe with the use of nuclear weapons and stated that European countries cannot win a nuclear war against Russia.

Forbes points out that Russia possesses the world’s largest arsenal of thermonuclear weapons. Spencer Warren, described as an expert on the Kremlin’s nuclear arsenal, speculates that Putin could go as far as the actual use of a tactical or strategic warhead in an effort to restore the lost Soviet-Russian empire.

According to Warren, a possible nuclear escalation could be directed at former states in the Soviet sphere, including Ukraine. This remains the expert’s assessment, not an announcement of a decision taken by the Russian leadership.

Sources: focus-news.net, tollbit.forbes.com