Türkiye will not allow the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to be pushed off the international agenda because of the other conflicts in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said. He spoke to the Turkish television channel „TGRT Haber“.

„In every speech, at every initiative and on every platform, wherever it may be, the issue of Gaza is something we have not allowed and will not allow to be forgotten,“ Fidan said.

According to him, the crises involving Iran, the United States and the Persian Gulf countries occupy a leading place in regional news, but Türkiye refuses to allow the Palestinian enclave to disappear from the world's attention.

Fidan: Food is not enough

Assessing the situation on the ground, the Turkish minister said that some provisions of the peace agreement had ended the active phase of the conflict. According to him, however, targeted killings continue, while limited food deliveries do not meet urgent needs.

„At least food is getting in, but food alone is not enough,“ Hakan Fidan said.

He identified flooding as an additional factor worsening the humanitarian crisis. Torrential rains have flooded temporary shelters and exposed displaced families to cold and bad weather.

Türkiye had prepared aid containers

At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, the Turkish Red Crescent and Turkish diplomats had worked to send containers of aid to Gaza, Fidan said.

According to him, Israel blocked the metal containers on the grounds that Hamas could use them to manufacture weapons. Fidan also said that deliveries of cement, iron and steel had been restricted. This, he said, forces displaced Palestinians to endure flooding, storms and cold in fabric tents.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that flooding had affected more than 200,000 Palestinians. The World Health Organization warned that 950,000 displaced people are living in areas at risk of flooding.

Sources: bta.bg