Almost all flights to and from Belgium will be suspended on Monday, November 23, due to a one-day national strike. Belgium’s air traffic management organization Skeyes will be unable to guarantee normal flight services between 7:00 and 21:00 local time.

The reason is the participation of the organization’s employees in the protest action. Skeyes said that “the expected staffing levels will not allow the safe handling of regular air traffic to be guaranteed.” Only essential services for emergencies and other flights related to critical safety activities will be maintained.

Tens of thousands of passengers affected

A total of 429 flights carrying around 59,500 passengers are scheduled at Brussels Airport on Monday. Most arriving and departing flights will be canceled due to the disruption to air traffic control services.

Commercial aircraft will also be unable to take off from or land at Brussels Charleroi Airport between 7:00 and 21:00. Passengers are urged to check their flight status with the airline in advance, as information about canceled, rescheduled or reinstated bookings is provided by the carriers.

Airlines and airports have criticized the short notice given for the almost complete suspension of air traffic. According to the sector, the decision will affect passengers and lead to significant losses for air transport and related activities.

Protest against budget cuts

The national strike is directed against the Belgian government’s policy of budget cuts and reforms. Protesters claim that the cabinet is placing an excessive burden on workers, pensioners and the most vulnerable groups in society.

A large-scale demonstration is planned in Brussels. Serious disruptions to public transport are expected, as well as difficulties affecting schools, government institutions and waste collection services.

For passengers who have a flight on November 23, the main recommendation is not to rely on the usual schedule and to confirm directly with the airline whether the journey will go ahead.

Sources: bta.bg, aa.com.tr, brusselstimes.com