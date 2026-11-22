Hristo Grozev has reported a phishing attack targeting journalists and politicians in Europe. The campaign used messages on the Signal app sent by compromised or impersonated contacts, with links leading to fake data-stealing pages.

On November 17, three journalists from the French newspaper Le Monde received identical invitations to a videoconference dedicated to the war in Ukraine. The messages appeared to have been sent by a familiar European journalist, but the links in them led to phishing pages. By entering their details, the attackers could gain access to the victims’ accounts and correspondence.

A day later, investigative journalist Hristo Grozev posted a screenshot on the social network X of a similar message he had received from a German colleague. He noted that the English used appeared to be translated from Russian, while the link led to a fake registration form. According to the information presented, the aim was to steal the data entered by the user.

German journalist Bastian Obermayer said that he had also received a similar message. On November 19, French MP Éric Bothorel also reported a similar attempt.

The campaign began at least as early as mid-October

Le Monde reports that the attacks began at least in mid-October and targeted civil society representatives in France, journalists and a politician in Europe. According to the newspaper, the account of an executive at a company operating in the cybersecurity sector was also compromised.

John Hultquist, lead analyst at Google’s Threat Analysis Group, links the technical characteristics of the attack to the UNC5792 hacking group, also known as Frontier Blizzard and Sentry Bear.

“These malicious actors primarily target individuals involved in Russian-related cases in journalism, politics and defense. They use messengers such as Signal,” Hultquist said.

According to U.S. authorities, the group is linked to a specialized unit of the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Service. This is an assessment by U.S. authorities and European sources cited by Le Monde, rather than a publicly confirmed admission by the Russian side.

Similar technology was also used against Ukrainian soldiers

At the beginning of 2025, similar technology was reported to have been used to infiltrate messengers and gain access to the correspondence of Ukrainian military personnel. The activity was analyzed by Google’s Threat Analysis Group, which warned Signal about the approach being used.

In the current campaign, the attackers rely on trust between professional contacts. The fake invitations appear to have been sent by people the recipients know, but they lead to pages designed to steal data and potentially take control of Signal or Telegram accounts.

Sources: focus-news.net, lemonde.fr