Marine Le Pen will not travel abroad during her campaign for the 2027 presidential election in France. The leader of the “National Rally” has declined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s invitation to visit Kyiv and is proposing that the two meet in Brussels.

“In 2017, I made numerous trips abroad, and this convinced me that during the current campaign for the 2027 presidential election, I should not do the same. I will not undertake a single trip. This has already been decided,” Le Pen told “France 2” and “France Inter,” as quoted by Agence France-Presse.

The invitation to Kyiv and the proposal for Brussels

Le Pen declined Zelensky’s invitation, which was extended after she said that if elected president in May 2027, she would halt France’s financial aid to Ukraine. The Ukrainian president told the French weekly “L’Express” that if she visited Ukraine, her position might change.

The leader of the French far right expressed her willingness to talk, but proposed that the meeting be held in Brussels. She cited as the reason that financing Ukraine is an issue that affects Europe as a whole to a significant extent, not just France.

A different approach from the 2017 campaign

In 2017, Le Pen traveled to Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The photograph of the meeting in the Kremlin drew sharp criticism and remained one of the most memorable international episodes of her presidential campaign at the time.

Now she says she will not repeat that approach. The decision to forgo international travel will apply throughout the campaign, including to the invitation to visit Kyiv. In Brussels, Le Pen could discuss the issue of future French financial support for Ukraine with the Ukrainian president without traveling to the country.

The position on financial aid

On November 16, Le Pen met with Ukraine’s ambassador to France. She repeated to him that if elected president, the state of the public finances would not allow France to provide financial aid to Ukraine in the coming months.

Thus, the decision not to visit Kyiv is linked not only to Le Pen’s election strategy, but also to the differences between her and Zelensky over future support for Ukraine. A meeting in Brussels remains the proposal she has made instead of traveling to Kyiv.

Sources: bta.bg, lemonde.fr