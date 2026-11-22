Ukraine’s defense industry, which revived after the start of Russia’s invasion, has likely reached the limits of its current development model. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing industry representatives and military analysts.

The attack on the Crimean Bridge became a symbol of Kyiv’s ability to carry out long-range strikes. However, production of missiles such as the “Neptune” cannot be increased to the scale of Russia’s industry. According to the publication, one of the main reasons is that funding is distributed among more than 1,300 companies. As a result, companies with the greatest potential receive a smaller share of the available funds.

A shortage of money, personnel and secure factories

Production expansion is also hampered by the constant threat of Russian strikes. Oleh Korostelyov, CEO of the Luch Design Bureau, developer of the “Neptune” missile, says the company has been forced to disperse its production facilities to protect them.

Companies are also encountering difficulties in finding qualified employees. According to the head of Ark Robotics, millions of people have left Ukraine or are serving in the army. Finding suitable facilities is an additional problem. Property owners do not want their sites to become targets for Russian attacks.

Access to financing within Ukraine itself is also difficult. That is why some manufacturers are turning to foreign markets to find capital or production opportunities.

Fragmented spending and fierce competition

The large number of small companies has made the sector more flexible and encouraged the development of new products, including near the front line. However, the Ukrainian market is not large enough to provide growth for all of them.

Niko Woods, who advised the Ukrainian government on defense production, describes the procurement system as a factor behind the fragmentation of spending. Under this system, individual commanders can independently order equipment or receive it through donations.

“Many companies do not make a real contribution to the war effort, but only intensify competition for limited financial resources,” says Woods, a former U.S. Navy officer.

Against this backdrop, Ark Robotics moved its headquarters to Estonia and began producing drones there. The startup Swarmer is now based in Austin, Texas, after entering the New York market in March. One of the co-founders of Fire Point is also considering selling a stake in the business.

“It is about access to capital and broader markets, while production within Ukraine itself is becoming increasingly difficult,” says Oleh Rohynskyi, CEO of Uforce.

European missile defense system

In July, the Antiballistic Coalition was established in Paris to work on the development of the “Freya” system. The aim is for it to be a cheaper and more widely available alternative to the American Patriot systems.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said that building a European missile defense system for Ukraine could take up to two years. The project has thus been presented as a long-term response to the shortage of missile defense capabilities, while Ukrainian manufacturers continue to seek ways to expand their operations under the blows of war.

Sources: focus-news.net