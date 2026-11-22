The UN Climate Change Conference COP31 in the Turkish city of Antalya ended without a joint political declaration. The European Union and a number of other countries rejected a draft decision that lacked a clear commitment to phasing out coal, oil and natural gas.

At the closing plenary session, forum chair Murat Kurum did not personally announce that no agreement had been reached. This was done by Azerbaijan’s representative Elchin Allahverdiyev. Australian Minister Chris Bowen, who co-chaired the negotiations, said: “Unfortunately, we were unable to reach an agreement. And that is disappointing, very disappointing.”

Dispute over fossil fuels blocks final text

The negotiations continued for nearly 48 hours after the conference officially ended. This made COP31 the longest climate meeting in UN history. Participants approved technical texts, but not the political document that was meant to be the forum’s main outcome.

The European Union, as well as countries from the Pacific and Latin America, insisted that the final document include an explicit call for a transition away from fossil fuels. Ireland’s climate minister Dara O’Brien said on behalf of the EU that the Union would not support a text that did not even mention fossil fuels as a key driver of climate change.

Saudi Arabia and Russia opposed stronger wording. The proposed compromise contained only an indirect reference to the decision made at COP28 in Dubai in 2023, when the need for a transition away from fossil fuels was mentioned for the first time.

Funding and carbon capture remained contentious

Disagreements also arose over the inclusion of a call for the accelerated deployment of carbon capture and storage technologies. Their supporters describe them as a tool for limiting warming, while critics believe they could prolong the use of oil and natural gas.

The issue of funding for developing countries to adapt to climate change was also left unresolved. Poorer countries demanded more funds, while European countries said they did not intend to take on new financial commitments beyond the pledges already made.

Among the few concrete results was an initiative backed by nearly 100 countries to increase the share of electricity in final energy consumption from around 21% today to 35% by 2035. The goal implies broader electrification of transport and industry.

The next round of international climate negotiations will be COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in November 2027. The unresolved issues from Antalya, including the phase-out of fossil fuels and climate finance, will remain on the forum’s agenda.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, afp.com