Igor Dodik has received a mandate to form the new government of Republika Srpska. The decision was announced by the president of the Bosnian entity, Savo Minić, following consultations with the parties represented in parliament.

Dodik is the son of former Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and secretary-general of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), which is led by his father.

Minić Expects a Continuity Government

Following talks with the political forces, Savo Minić said that the new cabinet should continue the work carried out in previous years, including major infrastructure projects and measures to improve living standards.

“Following the elections, we have an even greater obligation to demonstrate the stability of Republika Srpska and form a government quickly,” Minić said.

According to him, the coalition around the SNSD has reached broad agreement on Igor Dodik’s candidacy. Minić described the prime minister-designate as someone capable of modernizing the government and responding to the challenges facing the autonomous entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The president called on the future prime minister’s cabinet to demonstrate more energy and readiness to work, as well as to make greater use of modern technologies and innovations.

Igor Dodik Has 40 Days to Form the Cabinet

“The election result obliges us to show that everything we talked about during the election campaign was not just words, but something that will be implemented,” Minić said.

Following the mandate being granted, Igor Dodik must propose the composition of the government to the National Assembly of Republika Srpska. The constitutional deadline for electing a new cabinet is 40 days from the day the proposal is submitted.

Minić also said that the ruling coalition had reached an agreement on joint action on issues at the Bosnia and Herzegovina level.

Republika Srpska is one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It has its own parliament, government and police force, while at the state level the two entities are linked through common institutions, including the judiciary, the army, the security services and the tax administration.

Igor Dodik’s mandate was reported by the Bosnian-language service of regional television station N1, as cited by the Bulgarian News Agency.

Sources: bta.bg