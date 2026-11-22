Three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles entered Polish airspace and fell on the territory of the country on November 20. The Polish prosecutor’s office reported this after the authorities’ initial assessments indicated that one of the objects was probably a jet-powered drone.

Debris was discovered in Nowy Lipowiec, Rudnik nad Sanem and Mołodycz. According to a preliminary analysis of the fragments, the missiles were manufactured in the fourth quarter of 2026 at a plant in Dubna, Moscow Oblast. The investigation is ongoing, and all seized parts will be examined further by experts.

The Initial Version Involved Two Missiles and a Drone

On Friday, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the three objects were probably two missiles and a jet-powered drone. At the time, he confirmed that a Kh-101 missile had fallen in the area of Nowy Lipowiec, while the origin and type of the other two objects were still being clarified.

The prosecutor’s office’s latest data revise this assessment. According to Sunday’s statement, remains of Kh-101 missiles were found in all three areas. The inspection in Nowy Lipowiec has been completed, as have the main operations in Rudnik nad Sanem. In Mołodycz, work was interrupted due to nightfall and is to resume on the morning of November 23. The site remains isolated and guarded by the authorities.

No Casualties or Damage to Critical Infrastructure

Polish authorities reported that no people were injured when the objects fell. No damage to critical infrastructure was recorded either. The incident occurred during a Russian air attack on Ukraine, with the three objects entering Polish airspace from the direction of the Ukrainian border.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Saturday: “NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory”. The North Atlantic Council will meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss the violation of Polish airspace.

Polish and allied aircraft were scrambled after the objects entered the country’s airspace. The incident is increasing tensions on NATO’s eastern flank, where incursions by drones into the airspace of neighbouring countries have been recorded repeatedly during the war in Ukraine.

Sources: malaysia.news.yahoo.com, investing.com, news.bg