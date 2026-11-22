Russian President Vladimir Putin is not a friend of the United States when it comes to Ukraine. This was stated by US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton in an interview with ABC News.

“He is not a friend of America when it comes to Ukraine. Not at all,” Clayton said. At the same time, he defended President Donald Trump’s use of the word “friend” to describe the Russian leader, explaining that it could be understood in the context of talks between the leaders of the three largest nuclear powers – the US, Russia and China.

Clayton defended Trump’s remarks

His comments came days after Trump spoke in warmer terms about Putin following the summit in China. The US president defended his position by arguing that “it’s better to have a man with 4,000 nuclear weapons as a friend rather than an enemy”.

The next day, Trump declined to say whether Putin was a friend of the US in general. “I can’t speak for America,” he said.

Clayton also drew a distinction between personal relations and Moscow’s position on the war. According to him, Putin cannot be described as a friend of America on the issue of Ukraine, although such wording may have diplomatic significance in talks aimed at preventing a nuclear confrontation.

The war and Moscow’s position

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Moscow currently controls about one-fifth of Ukrainian territory. Putin has given no indication that he is ready to abandon his demand that Ukraine hand over the entire Donbas in exchange for a peace agreement.

Trump’s comments drew criticism from Kyiv’s European allies. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that “Putin is not our friend and never will be”.

Warning of new technology outages

In a separate interview with CNN, Clayton warned Americans to expect further service disruptions as government institutions and private companies replace their outdated systems.

“As part of this modernization process, there will be errors, omissions and service interruptions. This will happen,” he said.

According to Clayton, the upgrades are necessary to improve productivity and strengthen cybersecurity. He said that the recent technical problems were not the result of coordinated or state-sponsored attacks, but were related to technological modernization. Clayton declined to comment on specific reports of cyberattacks against the FBI and the US Department of Agriculture.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, abcnews.com