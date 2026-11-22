Four people were killed and 24 were injured in Russian attacks in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, Ukrainian authorities said. The strikes damaged civilian facilities and energy infrastructure, while emergency power outages were introduced in five Ukrainian regions.

Three killed in strike on a store in Vyshneve

In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, three people were killed and 15 were injured in a strike on the “Novus” supermarket. Three children are among the injured, the city’s mayor, Ilia Dikov, said. According to him, a “Shahed” drone fell on the store, damaging the roof and the premises.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported three dead and 13 injured. The number of injured was later updated to 15. “Today, Vyshneve in the Kyiv region was struck – an ordinary grocery store. Three people were killed and 13 were injured,” Zelensky said in an address.

In the same region, rescue teams also worked in Dymer, where the entrance to a five-story residential building partially collapsed in another strike. The body of a third victim was pulled from the rubble, while a rescued child received medical assistance.

One victim and nine injured in Dnipropetrovsk region

One woman was killed and nine people were injured in attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, said that more than 40 attacks on five districts had been carried out on Sunday using drones, artillery and aerial bombs.

Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged in Dnipro. A 22-year-old man, a 64-year-old man from Nikopol district and a 63-year-old man from Synelnykove district are in serious condition. Other injured people were admitted to hospital or are receiving outpatient treatment. Energy infrastructure was also damaged.

Emergency power outages in five regions

Due to damaged equipment following an attack on the energy infrastructure of the Dnipropetrovsk region, emergency power outages are in effect in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions, Ukrenergo reported.

Repair crews will begin clearing the damage when security conditions allow. In the Odesa region, restoration of the main power lines, which were seriously damaged in Russian shelling, is continuing. Work to restore electricity in Odesa and nearby areas is continuing around the clock.

Sources: pravda.com.ua