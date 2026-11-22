Tensions arose during a forum attended by Ukraine’s ambassador to Ireland, Larisa Gerasko, at Trinity College in Dublin. An activist was escorted out of the hall after criticizing the Ukrainian government, mobilization and Kyiv’s policies.

The event took place on November 18 and focused on Ukraine’s future in Europe, European security and the country’s possible membership in the European Union. Other participants included Finland’s ambassador Leena Gardemeister, former MP Cathal Berry, professor of European foreign policy Ben Tonra and researcher Kian Fitzgerald. According to Aontacht Media, around 100 people attended the forum.

Activist escorted out by security

During the questions from the audience, a man named Laszlo Molnarfi asked to address Gerasko directly. He stated that Ukraine was committing “serious human rights violations” and made allegations of the forced mobilization of men and the detention of citizens by unidentified individuals.

“Why is no one talking about the elephant in the room? Ukraine is committing serious human rights violations,” Molnarfi said, according to Aontacht Media.

The man continued with criticism of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Irish government. The audience interrupted him, and according to the Irish media outlet’s report, chants of “Get out!” were heard. Security then escorted him out of the hall.

Aontacht Media claims that Cathal Berry compared the protester to “Putin’s people in Ireland.” The outlet also reported a separate dispute surrounding Ben Tonra’s participation, with another activist questioning his professional ties to the defense sector.

Latvian media outlet S Ziņas reported on November 19 about a video in which an activist makes similar accusations against the Ukrainian ambassador. However, the report explicitly stated that at that point it had not been confirmed when and where the clip was filmed.

The Embassy of Ukraine and the organizers had not commented on the case by the time of S Ziņas’ report.

Sources: aontachtmedia.ie, szinas.com