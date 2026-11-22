The United States is working toward a future in which Ukraine will be safe, Europe will become stronger, and Russia and NATO will have mutual assurances that they are not seeking confrontation. This was stated by U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Jared Kushner, in a post on the social media platform X.

“We seek a future in which Ukraine will be safe, Europe will become stronger, Russia will be confident that NATO is not seeking confrontation, and NATO and its partners will be confident that Russia will respect the sovereignty and security of its neighbors,” Kushner wrote.

The message is part of Washington’s diplomatic efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and negotiate a broader framework for European security. The efforts involve U.S. representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, as well as Ukrainian and European officials.

Differences between Washington and Moscow

On November 19, Kushner said that, in his view, Russia was ready to accept security guarantees for Ukraine similar to those provided by NATO. According to him, American negotiators had made progress on the idea that any future guarantee for Kyiv should be based on the principle of collective defense set out in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Moscow, however, sent a different signal. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia did not accept guarantees that would turn Ukraine into a de facto member of NATO or bind it to Article 5. This disagreement shows that the positions on Ukraine’s future status and the European security system remain far apart.

Europe must participate in the negotiations

Kushner said earlier that the United States was facilitating direct engagement between Russia and European countries. According to him, the future agreement should include Ukraine’s security, support for the Ukrainian army, and mechanisms to prevent a new escalation.

Washington insists that European countries participate directly in the next multilateral talks. The topics under discussion include guarantees for Ukraine, communication between the militaries, transparency, and reciprocal measures to reduce the risk of incidents.

European officials stress that NATO must remain the main pillar of collective defense on the continent. Thus, the American proposal to reduce tensions with Moscow is running up against European allies’ insistence that guarantees for Ukraine must not weaken the Alliance’s role.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com, themoscowtimes.com