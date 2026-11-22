The United States and Iran are continuing negotiations on a peaceful solution, with the talks being conducted indirectly. This was stated by US President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News, the network’s journalist Trey Yingst reported.

“He said the talks are being conducted indirectly,” Yingst said after his conversation with the president. According to him, Qatar is acting as a mediator and relaying messages between Washington and Tehran to determine whether an agreed solution can be reached.

Qatar is relaying messages between Washington and Tehran

Doha’s mediating role was also confirmed by the latest diplomatic contacts between the two countries. Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke with representatives of the Trump administration, while Qatari officials are maintaining communication channels with the Iranian government.

According to Axios, Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with senior Qatari officials in Berlin to discuss mediation between the US and Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi identified Qatar and Pakistan as the main channels of communication with the US administration.

There is still no breakthrough

The diplomatic efforts are focused on restoring the ceasefire, resuming nuclear talks and preventing a new escalation. The discussions are taking place against the backdrop of continuing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program.

Reuters reported that Qatar is relaying proposals between Washington and Tehran and is trying to bring their positions closer. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, however, said that the talks had made little progress and that no immediate breakthrough was in sight.

“Iran wants a deal, but not a deal that is acceptable to me,” Trump said earlier. The US president added that Washington was insisting on a “real agreement,” rather than a formal arrangement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran was ready to discuss a diplomatic solution, but insisted on guarantees that any potential agreement would be lasting. According to Axios, Iran has proposed steps to restore the ceasefire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear talks, but Washington has yet to accept the proposal.

As of now, no date has been announced for the next round of official talks, nor has any agreement been reported. Qatar continues to relay messages between the two sides as Washington and Tehran seek a possible diplomatic way out.

Sources: foxnews.com, investing.com, axios.com