Iraq has begun trials against 5,704 people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State and transferred from prisons in northeastern Syria. The first six defendants to appear before the Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad are Syrian nationals.

The proceedings are part of the largest-ever case against alleged members of the jihadist organization handled by Iraq’s judicial system. According to The National, the defendants had been detained in Syria for years without charges being brought and without access to judicial proceedings.

Charges concern membership and participation in fighting

Judge Haidar Naji read out charges of membership in the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. According to the wording of the charges, some of the defendants joined the group and took part in fighting against the forces of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Kurdish formations.

“The conclusions are final: The Directorate of Intelligence and Counterterrorism has established that the defendant belongs to terrorist gangs, has participated in fighting, has endangered national security and poses a threat to national and international security,” the judge said while reading out the charges.

Iraq has committed to reinvestigating the cases from the beginning and conducting the trials entirely under its national legislation. The defendants will not be extradited to their respective countries before the proceedings in Iraq have concluded.

Nationality data expanded during the investigation

Iraq’s judiciary announced in September that it had completed the investigation into all 5,704 cases. The suspects include 3,497 Syrians and 474 Iraqis. The remainder are citizens of 16 Arab countries, 19 European Union countries and 32 other countries.

At the time of the transfers in January and February, the US military said the detainees were from 61 countries. Later data from Iraq’s judiciary covers 67 nationalities, which likely reflects the expanded scope of the investigation and the identification of the defendants.

The US military transferred the detainees to Iraq after fighting in northeastern Syria and the weakening of control over prisons run by Kurdish forces. According to the Associated Press, the operation was completed in February and involved 5,704 alleged members of the Islamic State.

Human rights organizations call for safeguards

Human rights organizations criticize Iraq’s counterterrorism trials as rushed and voice concerns about access to lawyers, the evidence and the possibility of a fair trial. Baghdad rejects these allegations and says that the defendants have been provided with the necessary procedural safeguards.

Iraq is already hearing separate cases against foreign nationals transferred from Syria. Of a group of 47 French nationals, 16 have been convicted, with most receiving life sentences. The new series of trials will be conducted in stages, with the cases of defendants whom Iraqi authorities say they have gathered sufficient evidence against being heard first.

Sources: thenationalnews.com, apnews.com