Ecuadorian authorities have evacuated at least 227 people from flooded areas of Santa Cruz Island in the Galápagos archipelago. Torrential rains affected the La Cascada, Matasarnos, El Edén, Miramar and Las Acacias neighborhoods, as well as the areas around Pelican Bay, Primicias reported.

The evacuation was carried out as a precaution after water began entering homes and cutting off access along major roads. Some residents were taken out by boat, while in places rescuers had to wade through waist-deep water.

Hundreds of people accommodated in temporary shelter

As of 3:30 p.m. on November 21, 221 people from 65 families had been taken in at the temporary shelter at the Miguel Ángel Casares School. An earlier report had cited 177 people from 53 families, indicating that the number of evacuees changed over the course of the rescue operation. According to El Universo, around 100 people were initially evacuated.

Ecuador’s Ministry of Health has set up medical stations at the school and at the University of Central Ecuador. By the afternoon of November 21, 40 medical examinations had been carried out. Those affected are being provided with humanitarian kits, medical assistance and shelter.

“I am in a truly very difficult situation. I lost almost everything because my house was completely flooded,” Paola Calderón, a cleaning worker who left her home with her husband after being warned by firefighters, told AFP.

Roads closed, military vessel also dispatched

Due to overflowing waterways, power was cut off in La Cascada and neighboring neighborhoods as a precautionary measure. The road to Baltra Airport was temporarily closed, but traffic in the Curva Brava area was later restored. Other sections remain subject to restrictions because of accumulated water and damage to the road surface.

Firefighters, police, the armed forces, rescue groups and employees of Galápagos National Park are taking part in the rescue efforts. The military vessel BAE Imbabura set sail from San Cristóbal Island for Santa Cruz carrying additional personnel to assist with the relief operation.

According to Ecuador’s Risk Management Service, since the emergency began on August 29, 1,040 homes and 7,425 people have been affected across the archipelago. The flooding is linked to torrential rainfall during the El Niño phenomenon. A similar disaster in October claimed one life and affected thousands of island residents.

Sources: primicias.ec, eluniverso.com