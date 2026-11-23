Iran has launched more missiles and drones over the past week than during any period in more than a year, US President Donald Trump said. According to him, all the attacks were intercepted and caused no damage.

Trump made the statement in a post on his social network, linking the intensification of the attacks to the period following the US midterm elections on November 3. No specific number of missiles and drones launched or details about the air defense systems used were publicly provided.

Attacks in the Persian Gulf have expanded

Trump's claim comes amid a series of attacks against US facilities and Washington's allies in the region. The Associated Press reported that Iran had attacked a US air base in Kuwait and carried out several attacks against Bahrain.

These actions followed a US strike on a missile site belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. A US official described the strike as an act of self-defense. Iran said its attacks were in response to US intelligence operations involving drones and strikes on Iranian communications facilities.

Bahrain reported attempts to attack its facilities, while US forces said they had intercepted most of the aircraft. Separate claims about the damage caused and the effectiveness of the attacks remain divergent depending on which side is presenting them.

Washington and Tehran remain far from an agreement

The escalation is unfolding against the backdrop of the war between the US and Iran, which has continued for more than eight months. The conflict began with US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, while Tehran responded with attacks against US bases, allied facilities and shipping in the area.

Trump said that Iran wants an agreement to end the hostilities, but not a deal that would be acceptable to Washington. At the same time, the US president did not rule out the possibility of further military action if diplomatic efforts fail to produce results.

Iranian authorities have not confirmed Trump's assessment that more missiles and drones were launched over the past week than in any week of the past year. The two sides continue to present different versions of the scale of the attacks, the damage caused and the reasons for the renewed escalation of tensions.

Sources: iranintl.com, apnews.com, aljazeera.com