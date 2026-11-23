At least 11 people were killed in Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, while dozens were injured or received medical assistance. The heaviest consequences were reported in Dimer, Kyiv region, and Sloviansk in Donetsk region. The attacks caused damage to residential buildings, a kindergarten and transport infrastructure.

In Dimer, the death toll reached nine after rescuers recovered the bodies of three more people from the rubble. A 79-year-old woman was rescued from the partially destroyed entrance of a five-storey residential building and was hospitalised. Earlier, a seven-year-old boy was also pulled alive from the building.

The rescue operation is continuing. Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said: “Behind every such piece of news are a human life, a family and unbearable pain.” It was previously reported that six people were injured in the strike and that rescuers were searching for 11 people, including two children.

Kindergarten hit in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, a Russian Shahed drone struck a kindergarten in the Nemyshlianskyi district. Four people were injured – a 25-year-old man and women aged 66, 86 and 31. The first three received medical assistance, while the 31-year-old woman was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

The kindergarten building and the glazing of four multi-family residential buildings were damaged. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the strike, while Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration, provided details about the number and condition of those injured.

Damage to transport infrastructure and residential buildings

An electric transport depot was attacked in Dnipro. Eighteen trolleybuses were damaged, with one service trolleybus completely destroyed by fire. A woman who was driving past the site of the strike was injured. A heating pipeline, around ten private homes and energy infrastructure facilities were also affected.

Subway services were suspended due to an emergency power outage, while the stations were left open as shelters. Temporary interruptions to the water supply were also reported in the city. Mayor Borys Filatov said that the fire had engulfed the electric transport depot.

In Sloviansk, a Russian aerial bomb hit one of the entrances of a residential building. According to the Ukrainian police and the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a 56-year-old man and a woman were killed in the strike, while three people were injured. Nine multi-family residential buildings were damaged. Ukrainian authorities said the attack was carried out with a FAB-500 bomb equipped with a UMPK guidance module.

Sources: pravda.com.ua