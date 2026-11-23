Protesters from the youth wing of India’s National Congress stormed a Meta office in Hyderabad, India. The action was part of demonstrations held on November 20 outside the company’s offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram, Reuters and Al Jazeera reported.

The demonstrators are demanding that Instagram restore the accounts of party leaders who, according to the Congress, were restricted for political reasons. In Hyderabad, protesters entered the building housing Meta’s offices and clashed with police and security guards. In Mumbai, slogans were written on the walls outside the office, while in Gurugram, protesters held up signs calling for the restoration of the youth wing’s accounts.

The Indian National Congress claims that the accounts of the president of the youth organization and the party official responsible for it were restricted on November 19. The party accuses the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of ordering the blocking.

“If Meta wants to do business in India, it must respect the Indian Constitution and not obey arbitrary orders from the Bharatiya Janata Party government,” the Congress youth wing said.

Manu Jain, who is responsible for the youth organization’s social media, told Reuters that two of the affected accounts had been restored following the protests. However, he said that thousands of accounts belonging to journalists, content creators and influencers critical of the government remain restricted.

Seven-day deadline for Meta

The Congress youth wing has given Meta seven days to lift restrictions on opposition voices, journalists and content creators. The organization also requested information on how many Indian accounts had been blocked at the government’s request over the past six months.

The party is also demanding that Meta explain claims of the automatic blocking of posts mentioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the ruling party.

Meta has not yet issued an official comment on the protests. Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the demonstrators of vandalism at the company’s office in Hyderabad and criticized them for displaying their actions on social media. Mumbai police have registered a complaint against four Youth Congress leaders, while some of the protesters were detained.

Growing dispute over online restrictions

The case is unfolding against the backdrop of tighter rules on online content. In February, the Indian government cut the period in which platforms must remove illegal content after receiving a notification from 36 hours to 3 hours.

Between March and July, Indian authorities issued nearly 195,000 blocking orders to Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. According to its own data, Meta restricted more than 5.4 million posts or accounts in India under local law during the first half of 2026, compared with around 70,000 for all of 2025.

Sources: cnn.com, aljazeera.com, theverge.com