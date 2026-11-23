Ukraine’s Defense Forces have repelled Russian troops near Ustynivka in the Kupiansk area of Kharkiv region. This was reported by the analytical project DeepState in an update to its battlefield map.

“Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled the enemy near Ustynivka,” DeepState stated. The report did not specify the number of service members involved, the size of the area affected by the change, or the specific operation that led to it.

Russian advance in Zaporizhzhia region

Alongside the information about the Ukrainian repulsion in Kharkiv region, DeepState reported an advance by Russian forces near Horna Tersa in the Polohy area of Zaporizhzhia region.

Thus, the map update shows different dynamics in two sections of the front – a retreat by Russian forces in the Ustynivka area and an advance by Russian troops near Horna Tersa. The published data did not include any additional official confirmation from the Ukrainian military command.

Sources: pravda.com.ua