A fire broke out in the area of the Novoshakhtinsk Petroleum Products Plant in Rostov Region following a drone attack during the night of November 23. Local residents reported explosions, air defense activity and a bright glow, according to “Ukrainska Pravda” and the ASTRA channel.

According to monitoring channels, the attack began at around 1:00 a.m. It was reported that numerous explosions were heard in Novoshakhtinsk for approximately three hours, while the fire was visible from kilometers away. Distant explosions were also heard in Rostov-on-Don and in the area of Platov Airport.

The exact target of the attack has not been officially confirmed. The Novoshakhtinsk Petroleum Products Plant and the private company TATA-GAZ, which is involved in the trading, storage and logistics of fuels, are located in the area. According to the reports, the fire may have affected one of the two facilities, but there is no reliable information about the extent of the damage.

Plant with an annual capacity of 7.5 million tonnes

The Novoshakhtinsk plant can process up to 7.5 million tonnes of crude oil annually. The facility produces diesel, marine and boiler fuel, fuel oil and gasoline fractions.

“The facility is one of the key suppliers of petroleum products in southern Russia,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the plant helps supply the Russian army by providing diesel fuel and aviation kerosene. This claim has not been confirmed by the Russian authorities.

Another attack on the facility

The Novoshakhtinsk plant has been attacked before. Reports of strikes were published on June 22, 2022, May 4, 2023, March 13, June 6 and December 19, 2024, August 21 and December 25, 2025, as well as August 25 and September 25, 2026.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the Russian regional authorities regarding the number of affected facilities, possible casualties or any interruption to the plant's operations.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, korrespondent.net