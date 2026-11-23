Donald Trump is open to providing security guarantees for Ukraine based on the model of Article 5 of the NATO treaty, but only with congressional approval and if the broader European security architecture makes it extremely unlikely that they would ever need to be implemented. This was stated by the US president’s special envoy, Jared Kushner.

In a post on social media, Kushner said that any such guarantee would have to go through the constitutional procedures in the United States. “He would take such a step only if he were convinced that it clearly served America’s national interest and that the broader security arrangements made it extremely unlikely that the guarantee would ever be triggered,” Kushner wrote.

According to him, Trump’s willingness to consider guarantees similar to those provided for under Article 5 is a “key condition for achieving lasting peace”. Kushner also described Russia’s willingness to discuss such a mechanism as an important step and a possible sign that Moscow is serious about peace negotiations.

The guarantees are linked to Europe’s future security

Kushner stressed that guarantees for Ukraine cannot be negotiated separately from Europe’s postwar security architecture. He said that in the coming weeks, US representatives would work with Ukraine, European partners and Russia to reach a common understanding on the issue.

“Through private conversations and multilateral discussions, we intend to work with Ukraine, our European partners and Russia to try to reach a common agreement on this architecture,” Kushner said.

According to him, the future framework must contain clear commitments, mutual responsibilities and reliable enforcement mechanisms. He also pointed to the need for permanent channels for consultations, crisis communication, military de-escalation and greater transparency.

“Nothing is agreed until it is officially approved,” Kushner wrote, adding that the willingness to engage in dialogue on these issues creates an opportunity to end the bloodshed.

Economic plan for Ukraine

Kushner said that the goal of the US administration is a sovereign, secure, prosperous and free Ukraine, as well as a stronger and more stable Europe. According to him, security must be supported by a long-term plan for economic prosperity, reforms and greater self-reliance for Ukraine’s institutions and economy.

He noted that the hundreds of billions of dollars currently being spent on the war could instead be directed toward creating jobs, economic growth, lower energy prices and strengthening infrastructure.

Kushner added that US and European commitments must be accompanied by action on Ukraine’s part to strengthen its own institutions and economy.

Sources: apnews.com, ukrinform.net, washingtonpost.com