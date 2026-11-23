Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been diagnosed with an acute intestinal obstruction and remains in the intensive care unit of the DF Star hospital in Brasília. According to the latest medical bulletin, he is clinically stable, but doctors have still not set a discharge date.

Bolsonaro was admitted on November 20 after experiencing abdominal pain and swelling. A CT scan performed on the day of his admission showed involvement of the small intestine, signs of inflammation and an almost complete obstruction, CNN Brasil reported, citing the medical team.

The medical bulletin states: “The patient is currently clinically stable, conscious, oriented and breathing spontaneously. There is no forecast for discharge.” The hospital has begun conservative treatment involving hydration, discontinuation of oral food intake, nutritional support and the insertion of a gastric tube.

Surgery has not yet been ruled out

Cardiologist Brasil Caiado, who is monitoring the former president’s condition, said that doctors are observing the development of the obstruction and assessing the next steps. According to CNN Brasil, the need for another operation has not been ruled out if treatment without surgery proves unsuccessful.

Agência Brasil confirmed that Bolsonaro remains in the intensive care unit with no forecast for discharge. The medical team continues to monitor his condition through tests and by observing his response to the treatment that has been initiated.

The current episode is linked to the long-standing intestinal complications Bolsonaro developed after being stabbed during his presidential campaign in 2018. In April 2025, he underwent an operation lasting around 12 hours to relieve an intestinal obstruction.

Sources: cnnbrasil.com.br, agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br, www1.folha.uol.com.br