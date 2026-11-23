Russia will not rush to appoint new ambassadors to the United Kingdom and France, as there are no relations between Moscow and the two countries. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the newspaper “Vedomosti”.

“And as for the ambassadors in Europe, why should we rush? There are no relations with these countries,” Peskov said in response to a question about why Russian diplomatic missions in London and Paris have remained without ambassadors for more than two months.

The changes were made in September

The posts remained vacant after Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved Andrey Kelин of his duties as ambassador to the United Kingdom and Alexey Meshkov of his post as ambassador to France. The decisions were made on September 25.

Kelin had represented Russia in London since November 2019. Meshkov had been ambassador in Paris since 2017. Following their dismissal, Moscow has not announced the names of their successors.

As early as the end of September, Peskov said there was no specific deadline for the new appointments. At the time, he pointed out that in the absence of bilateral relations, “there is no particular reason to rush” and that the dismissal of one ambassador and the appointment of a replacement did not necessarily have to take place simultaneously.

Moscow’s position toward London and Paris

The Kremlin’s statement describes political relations with the United Kingdom and France as effectively non-existent, although the diplomatic missions of the two countries in Moscow and Russia’s missions in London and Paris continue to exist.

Relations between Russia and the United Kingdom deteriorated sharply after the start of the war in Ukraine. London is among Kyiv’s most active European supporters and maintains sanctions against Moscow. Russia and France also have serious political disagreements related to the war, but in 2026 the two countries confirmed that contacts at the technical level were taking place.

At present, the Kremlin has not specified a date for the appointment of new Russian ambassadors to the United Kingdom and France. Peskov gave no indication that the procedure would be accelerated.

Sources: vedomosti.ru, rbc.ru, interfax.ru