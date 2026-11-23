US President Donald Trump accused the Democrats and Iran of deliberately keeping oil prices high before the midterm elections. In posts on Truth Social, he said that prices had fallen sharply after the vote and described what happened as a “giant scam.”

“Both sides – the Democrats and Iran – did everything possible to keep the price of oil high for as long as possible. After the election, the price fell at a record pace,” Trump wrote. In another post, he asked whether it was not “interesting” that oil had become cheaper precisely after the midterm elections, adding: “I said this would happen.”

The president also said it was “sad” that voters had not understood this before casting their ballots, and described the elections as “very strange.” The November 3 midterm vote resulted in the Republicans losing control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Markets reacted immediately after the vote

The drop in oil prices after the election is confirmed by market data, but the reason cited by Trump has not been proven. On November 4, Brent futures fell 8.7% to $94.62 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 8.3% to $88.12. Both benchmarks reached their lowest levels since the end of August.

Reuters linked the move to investors’ expectations that the new balance of power in Washington could increase pressure on the White House to end or limit the war with Iran. The Democrats criticized the conflict, and their control of Congress could make it more difficult to fund and continue the military operation.

Data shows the decline began before the election

A review by FactCheck.org shows that the decline began before the vote. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, the price of crude oil fell from around $110 per barrel on October 19 to approximately $100 on the day before the election. On November 19, it stood at around $87.

Experts cited by the publication point to several possible factors: a seasonal decline in demand, the resolution of problems at US refineries, and increased supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil analysts have found no evidence of a secret political agreement aimed at raising prices before the election.

According to FactCheck.org, the average price of regular gasoline in the US was around $3.63 per gallon during the week ending November 16, after reaching $4.34 during the week ending September 21. Thus, the decline in fuel prices began more than a month before the midterm vote, rather than only afterward.

Sources: oann.com, ca.investing.com, factcheck.org