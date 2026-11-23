Serbia’s presidential election will be held on December 27. The date was announced by National Assembly Speaker Aleksandar Čupić, who is also temporarily performing the duties of head of state.

“It will be held on December 27. The Student List has a candidate,” Čupić said on the “Utisak nedelje” program on N1 television. He did not disclose the name of the candidate associated with the incumbent ruling coalition, nor that of the Student List’s candidate.

Čupić pointed out that the election should have been scheduled earlier and that the deadline for its official announcement expires at the end of November. According to the CRTA election-monitoring organization, the vote must be called by November 27 and held no later than December 27.

Aleksandar Čupić was elected speaker of the Serbian parliament on November 19. He received 140 votes, compared with 97 for the candidate of the bloc surrounding Aleksandar Vučić. His election also placed him in the position of acting president of Serbia.

Sources: n1info.rs, blic.rs, apnews.com