U.S. President Donald Trump said that the American stock market had lost more than $6 trillion following the Democrats’ victory in the midterm elections for Congress. In a post on Truth Social, he blamed the election result for the decline and wrote: “The market is down more than $6 trillion after the rather strange Democrat victory on November 3. Nasdaq alone is down 20 percent.”

The Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 elections. However, Trump’s claim does not fully match the movement of the main stock market indexes.

How Nasdaq changed

The Nasdaq Composite closed at 25,372.01 points on November 3, while on November 20 it ended trading at 22,617.73 points. This represents a decline of around 10.9 percent. The index had been approximately 18 percent below its record level for the year, but that is a different basis of comparison from the date cited by Trump.

The sell-off followed a strong rise immediately after the elections. On November 4, the S&P 500 rose 1.6 percent, the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4 percent, and the Dow Jones added 3 percent. Reuters described the reaction as initially positive because of the reduction in political uncertainty.

Technology stocks under pressure

The direction changed over the following sessions. On November 20, the S&P 500 fell 3.7 percent to 6,910.39 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 5.3 percent and closed at 22,617.73 points. Shares of chip manufacturers and other companies involved in building artificial intelligence infrastructure suffered the heaviest losses.

The Associated Press linked the decline to concerns that the high valuations and huge spending in the artificial intelligence sector might not pay off. Additional pressure came from expectations that the new Democrat-controlled Congress could support restrictions on the construction of data centers.

On November 5, the day after the initial rise in the markets, Nasdaq lost around $2 trillion in market capitalization in a single session, according to Reuters. This figure refers to a specific day and to the companies included in the index, not automatically to the entire U.S. stock market.

Thus, Trump’s claim of a loss of more than $6 trillion depends on the scope of the market selected and the calculation method. Public data confirm a significant decline in U.S. stocks following the elections, but they do not confirm the president’s stated 20 percent drop in Nasdaq from November 3.

Sources: investing.com, apnews.com, finance.yahoo.com