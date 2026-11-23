San Francisco is preparing for tides that could surpass the previous record from 1983, and Mayor Daniel Lurie urged residents to avoid nonessential travel from Monday afternoon through Wednesday. The U.S. National Weather Service warned of significant coastal flooding in low-lying areas of the city and issued an advisory in effect from 6:00 a.m. Monday until 4:00 p.m. Thursday local time.

“This is extremely serious,” Lurie said. He added that city crews were working to prepare the affected areas and urged residents to finish necessary shopping and stock up on essential supplies in advance.

According to the weather service, water levels in low-lying coastal areas could rise by up to 2.8 feet, or about 85 centimeters, above ground level. The highest tide is expected on Wednesday at 10:49 a.m. local time. At the San Francisco gauge, the water level is forecast to reach 8.6 feet, which is 2.8 feet above normal.

Levels could surpass the 1983 record

The expected levels are approaching the highest recorded level, measured on January 27, 1983. At the gauge in the Crissy Field area, the level reached 2.98 feet above the baseline, while the storm pushed waves over protective barriers and caused flooding along the coast.

High astronomical tides are being compounded by the effects of El Niño, warmer ocean waters, lower atmospheric pressure and storm surge. A high surf warning is also in effect for the Pacific coast, with waves of 20 to 30 feet expected from Wednesday night through Thursday night.

Airport prepares for possible flooding

San Francisco International Airport is also among the vulnerable sites. According to a forecast by National Weather Service meteorologist Dylan Flynn, waters near SFO could reach about 9.9 feet on Tuesday and Wednesday, after an approximately 1.5-foot storm surge is added to the expected 8.4-foot tide.

The flood walls around the airport vary in height, reaching about 8 feet in vulnerable locations. Particular concern has been raised about the southeastern end near Runway 28L. It is not yet clear whether any flooding would affect the runways or taxiways.

Airport representative Doug Yakel said SFO was prepared to respond to flooding and continue operating safely. At the same time, meteorologists warned that high waters could also affect roads leading to the airport, including sections of Highway 101.

The warnings come after heavy rainfall on November 18 caused flooding in San Francisco and led to hundreds of reports of flooded streets, fallen trees and downed power lines. Authorities warn that the combination of additional rainfall and high tides could lead to road closures and disruptions to various forms of transportation.

Sources: apnews.com, sfchronicle.com