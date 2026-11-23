Melania Trump has established an unofficial diplomatic channel between Russia and Ukraine that has led to the return of dozens of children to their families and to a brief humanitarian truce in the occupied city of Oleshky. Acting as an intermediary was Mark Beckman – a longtime adviser to the first lady who maintains direct contact with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

This was revealed by an investigation by the “New York Times,” according to which the channel developed outside the traditional US diplomatic structure. Beckman said that he spoke with Dmitriev “sometimes three, four or five times a day.” Dmitriev heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund and is among those involved in Moscow’s contacts with Donald Trump’s administration.

From the Children to the Humanitarian Truce

Initially, the contacts focused on children separated from their families because of the war. According to the White House, 34 children were returned to their relatives in six separate cases. Melania Trump herself said in 2025 that she maintained an open channel with Vladimir Putin on the issue of Ukrainian children who were in Russia.

The next significant result was achieved in Oleshky – a city in the occupied part of Kherson region, where residents were facing shortages of food and medical assistance. Russia and Ukraine agreed to a six-day local truce from October 27 to November 1, 2026. The aim was to deliver aid and provide an opportunity to evacuate civilians.

According to the Associated Press, representatives of both sides coordinated the humanitarian operation during the truce, while Kirill Dmitriev thanked Melania Trump for her role. Ukrainian lawmaker David Arakhamia also acknowledged her mediation efforts. “When we couldn’t reach an agreement with the Russians on our own, we called Mark,” Arakhamia told the “New York Times.”

The White House Meeting

On November 5, Melania Trump brought Russian and Ukrainian representatives together at the White House to mark the outcome of the truce. Dmitriev attended on behalf of Russia, while Ukraine was represented by Arakhamia and Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets. Donald Trump spoke with the Russian envoy but did not meet with the Ukrainian representatives.

The US president said at the time that a “major agreement” was being prepared, which could cover not only Ukraine but all of Europe. At the same time, his official envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were holding talks with Ukraine, Russia and European representatives on security guarantees for Kyiv.

The unofficial channel’s results so far have been limited to humanitarian issues. The six-day truce in Oleshky did not develop into a broader ceasefire, while Moscow and Kyiv continue to hold opposing positions on territories, security guarantees and the conditions for ending the war.

Sources: nytimes.com, apnews.com, thedailybeast.com