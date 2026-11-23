South Korea’s Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin resigned over the chaos surrounding measures to prevent artificial intelligence-assisted cheating at the national university entrance exam. President Lee Jae-myung accepted the resignation about an hour after it was announced and ordered a comprehensive review of the administration of national exams and related legislation.

The CSAT was held on November 19, with more than 550,000 students registered to take it. The exam is crucial for university admissions and the future career prospects of young people in South Korea.

Last-minute changes

The government tightened the rules immediately before the exam after the top scorer in the national tax accounting exam admitted to using a miniature camera, a smartphone and artificial intelligence to cheat.

Authorities restricted access to Wi-Fi, began checking glasses and clothing buttons for hidden devices, and sent three nationwide emergency alerts to mobile phones in an effort to identify candidates who had not handed in their devices. According to the Ministry of Education, 111 suspected violations involving electronic devices were recorded. It is unclear whether all the phones found were intended for cheating.

Two days before the exam, 8,400 staff members were added, including around 1,800 tasked with detecting smart devices and 6,600 corridor supervisors. One day before the exam, some items that had previously been permitted were banned, including machine-readable markers, correction tape, erasers and graphite for mechanical pencils. The newly appointed supervisors underwent expedited online training.

Criticism of the minister

Choi Kyo-jin said that the numerous changes made immediately before the exam had caused inconvenience to students and society.

“As the minister responsible for this, I believe I cannot avoid criticism that we failed to prepare in advance. Now that the exam is over, I feel a deep sense of responsibility and am submitting my resignation,” Choi Kyo-jin said.

He also came under criticism for an answer he gave during a meeting of the parliamentary education committee. Asked whether he was completely confident that artificial intelligence-assisted cheating could be detected, the minister replied: “Perhaps because of my age, I don’t think I could.”

What comes next

President Lee Jae-myung tasked Prime Minister Han Seong-sook with overseeing the implementation of follow-up measures after the exam. The nomination of a new education minister will be carried out according to the established procedure.

The ruling Democratic Party called for the swift appointment of a successor with the necessary expertise and sense of responsibility. The opposition People Power Party said the resignation was not enough and called for an investigation into the government’s actions, accountability and stronger guarantees for the fair administration of national exams.

Sources: reuters.com, en.yna.co.kr, koreatimes.co.kr