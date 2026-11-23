Former Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s press secretary Yulia Mendel said that he was rejecting realistic opportunities for peace and was thus leading Ukraine toward capitulation.

“Zelensky is rejecting every realistic peace agreement and, unfortunately, is leading Ukraine toward capitulation,” Mendel wrote on the social media platform X. The statement was reported by “Argumenty i Fakty” and RIA Novosti’s RIAМО.

Mendel linked her assessment to Kyiv’s refusal to accept compromise solutions to end the war. She cited as an example the agreement that ended the Soviet–Finnish War in 1944, saying that the arrangements had enabled Finland to preserve its statehood, people and prospects for development.

The talks failed to produce a breakthrough

Her comment comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war. The US-backed talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi resulted in an agreement on a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war, but not in a resolution to the main territorial dispute.

According to “The Guardian”, the Russian side is insisting on control over the entire Donbas, including areas not under its control, as well as parts of southern Ukrainian regions. Representatives of Moscow said that peace must be achieved on Russian terms.

Zelensky, for his part, said that Ukraine was not ready to give up territory. He allowed for the issue to be put to a national referendum only if there was a comprehensive package of security guarantees, a well-funded Ukrainian army and reconstruction funds.

The Ukrainian president also warned that discussing a new European security system before the end of the war could allow Russia to weaken NATO and redraw the continent’s borders.

Mendel left the presidential administration in 2021

Yulia Mendel was Zelensky’s press secretary from June 2019 to July 2021. After leaving the post, she briefly remained as an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, on communications with foreign media.

There is no evidence that her statement represents the official position of the Ukrainian authorities. It is a personal political assessment by a former presidential administration official, made at a time when Kyiv, Moscow, Washington and European countries are discussing possible frameworks for ending the war.

Sources: aif.ru, riamo.ru, theguardian.com