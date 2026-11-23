Israeli military intelligence has warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a possible Israeli strike on Iran could trigger a war on several fronts. According to Channel 12 television, the warning was issued at a closed-door meeting last week attended by Netanyahu and senior representatives of Israel’s security services.

Military intelligence estimates that an attack on Iran could simultaneously ignite tensions and fighting in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza. This contradicts expectations attributed to Netanyahu and Mossad Director Roman Gofman that the operation could remain limited to three to five days.

The Israeli military has not publicly commented on reports about the closed-door discussions. On Friday, Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Effi Defrin said there had been no change in the instructions to the public, despite reports of preparations for a new war with Iran. He said the army was assessing various scenarios and was prepared both defensively and offensively.

Lieberman: The strike would be politically motivated

Opposition politician Avigdor Lieberman warned against a unilateral Israeli attack without Washington’s participation or approval. “At the moment, this would be entirely motivated by political considerations,” he said, describing a possible strike as unjustified.

Lieberman heads the Knesset’s interim Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Netanyahu lost his parliamentary majority after the October 27 elections, and his opponents accuse him of using the Iranian threat for political survival. These are political assessments, not a confirmed conclusion by Israeli institutions.

Washington has still not made a decision

Kan television reported that Netanyahu is insisting that U.S. President Donald Trump launch a new strike against Iran as soon as possible. According to the same report, Trump has still not made a decision and prefers to allow more time for sanctions and economic pressure to take effect.

On Sunday, Trump told Fox News that he was inclined to resume the offensive against Iran if no agreement was reached by the beginning of 2027. At the same time, U.S. allies in the region stepped up diplomatic efforts to prevent a new full-scale war, the Associated Press reported.

According to the agency, representatives of countries from the Persian Gulf, Pakistan and Turkey have spoken with U.S. officials because they fear that new strikes could lead to retaliatory attacks against military bases, energy infrastructure and maritime transport.

Israel prefers any new operation to be conducted jointly with the United States, but it remains unclear whether Trump will approve military action. Meanwhile, the Israeli army is maintaining a heightened state of readiness for a possible new conflict with Iran.

Sources: timesofisrael.com, apnews.com, ynetnews.com