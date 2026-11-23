The idea of a humanitarian evacuation from Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region cannot be carried out according to the model of the operation near Oleshky, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assess. The reason is that there is no stable front line in the area, while Russian and Ukrainian forces are intermingled in an active combat zone.

Moscow is calling for a local ceasefire in Kostiantynivka, but according to ISW, such an arrangement would be far more difficult to negotiate, monitor and enforce than the truce along the Dnipro River. The institute has identified evidence of at least 41 Ukrainian positions in and around the city since September 1, 2026. This contradicts Vladimir Putin’s claim that Russia has full control of Kostiantynivka.

The Dnipro provides a natural barrier

Ukraine has proposed evacuating civilians from 15 settlements in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. They are located directly along the Dnipro River and the Kakhovka Reservoir, or several kilometres south of the river, in the Russian forces’ immediate rear.

The areas mentioned include Oleshky, Velyki Kopani, Stara Zburivka, Nova Zburivka, Vasylivka and Dniprorudne. According to ISW, the geography of these locations allows for a limited ceasefire, as the water barriers reduce the risk of immediate ground combat.

“All 15 settlements are located either directly along the Dnipro River and the Kakhovka Reservoir, or several kilometres south of the river, in the immediate Russian rear,” ISW analysts point out.

In such an operation, Russian and Ukrainian forces could agree to halt strikes in a limited area without significantly affecting active ground operations. Moscow, however, previously rejected the possibility of evacuating Ukrainian citizens from the proposed settlements. So far, no Russian response to the new proposal has been publicly reported.

What Putin proposed for Kostiantynivka

Vladimir Putin proposed a humanitarian mission from Kostiantynivka modelled on the operation near Oleshky. He said that Russia controls the city and can guarantee the safety of the evacuation. According to him, up to 500 civilians remain there, while Russian forces would need up to five days to clear mines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow could use the proposal to secure the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the city and subsequently capture it. He pointed out that if the Russian side were genuinely concerned about the fate of civilians, it could propose humanitarian operations in other settlements as well, including near Oleshky.

Sources: unian.net