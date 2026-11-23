British Minister Hamish Falconer condemned Donald Trump’s public descriptions of Vladimir Putin as his friend. He called the Russian president a “butcher” and described Russia’s war against Ukraine as barbaric and illegal.

“Putin is not my friend, nor is he a friend of the United Kingdom,” Falconer said in an interview with Sky News. According to him, the cost of the war is extremely high for Russia, which is “suffering terribly” because of a conflict depriving young Russians of numerous opportunities.

His comment came after a series of statements by Trump in which the American president spoke positively about his personal relationship with Putin. After their meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, Trump posted an image showing him and Putin shaking hands, accompanied by the caption “My friend.”

Asked whether the British government would speak with Trump about these remarks, Falconer said that the prime minister maintains regular contact with the US president and clearly demonstrates the United Kingdom’s position against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Against this backdrop, US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton defended Trump’s use of the word “friend,” while at the same time stressing that Putin is not a friend of the United States when it comes to Ukraine.

Sources: news.sky.com, apnews.com