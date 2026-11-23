Fifteen people were injured in a fire at a hospital in Berlin's Lichtenberg district. One of them sustained life-threatening injuries, while another was seriously injured. The two were taken by medical teams to other healthcare facilities, Berlin's fire service said. Thirteen people suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene.

The fire broke out in the evening of November 22 in a patient's room on the first floor. The flames were extinguished, but smoke spread to other parts of the building. Part of the hospital was evacuated while firefighters checked the rooms and ventilated the building.

„Several people had to be taken to safety, examined on site by emergency doctors and treated by rescue teams,“ Berlin's fire service said.

Police investigate suspected arson

Police are investigating the case as a particularly serious instance of arson. According to a police spokesperson, investigators suspect that the patient set fire to his own bed. He has not been found guilty and remains a suspect while the investigation continues.

The suspected patient suffered smoke inhalation and continues to receive treatment at the hospital. A medical staff member was also affected by the smoke but left the healthcare facility after an outpatient examination. A total of 83 firefighters took part in the operation.

Police took over the scene after the fire was extinguished and continue to clarify the circumstances surrounding its outbreak.

Sources: tagesschau.de, berlin.t-online.de, rtl.de