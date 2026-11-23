Debris from Russian unmanned aerial vehicles fell onto a warehouse building and on the grounds of two educational institutions in Kyiv. Air defenses were activated during the attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko and the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

“In the Podilskyi district, UAV debris fell onto a warehouse building. There is no fire,” Klitschko wrote. According to him, emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that debris had fallen on the grounds of an educational institution in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Klitschko confirmed the information and уточнил that there was no fire there either.

“Debris from UAVs has also fallen at another address, on the grounds of yet another educational institution. Emergency services are heading to the scene,” the mayor of Kyiv said. So far, there have been no reports of casualties or other damage to the affected sites.

Sources: pravda.com.ua