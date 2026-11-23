Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 192 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles overnight on November 23. The claim covers the period from 20:00 on November 22 to 08:00 on November 23 Moscow time.

“During the past night, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 192 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the drones were detected over the Bryansk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kirov, Oryol, Penza, Rostov, Saratov, Samara, Tambov and Ulyanovsk regions. The list also includes Krasnodar and Perm Krais, Tatarstan, Bashkortostan and Crimea.

More than 80 drones over Rostov Region

Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar reported that more than 80 unmanned vehicles had been destroyed or neutralized. According to him, the attack affected the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and eight districts of the region.

A fire broke out in the Krasnosulinsky District after debris fell, the governor reported. He уточнил that emergency services were working at the site. Information about any other possible damage is being clarified.

Damage reported after debris falls in Voronezh Region

In Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev reported that 23 drones had been destroyed in a separate attack overnight. According to data cited by “Interfax”, debris damaged windows of private homes, an outbuilding and two cars. No injuries were reported.

The total of 192 drones intercepted and destroyed, cited by Moscow, has not been independently verified. Ukrainian authorities have not claimed responsibility for the attack, and no information has been provided about the scale of the damage in the other regions mentioned.

Sources: interfax.ru, m.interfax.ru