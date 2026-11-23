The death toll from the Russian strike on Dymer in Kyiv region has reached 11. Part of a five-story residential building has been destroyed, and rescuers continue searching the rubble for people who may have been trapped underneath.

“Rescuers pulled the body of another person from beneath the rubble,” said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, as quoted by AFP.

Dymer is located about 45 kilometers north of Kyiv. Earlier, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported that 11 people, including two children, were missing or could not be reached. A 79-year-old woman and a child were rescued alive from the destroyed building.

15 killed in Kyiv region

At least 15 people have been killed in Russian attacks in Kyiv region over the past 24 hours. In addition to the victims in Dymer, three people were killed in a strike on a supermarket in Vyshneve, while one person was killed in an attack on a private home in Bila Tserkva.

Fifteen people, including three children, were injured in the strike on Vyshneve. The city’s mayor, Iliya Dikov, said that people had gone shopping when an ordinary visit to the store was turned into a tragedy.

The Russian strike on Dymer was carried out overnight on November 22, hitting a residential building. Rescue teams are working at the scene while authorities clarify the number of people affected and assess the damage.

A day of mourning has been declared in Kyiv region for those killed.

Sources: afp.com, apnews.com