The cargo ship Sparta II has been towed out of Finland’s economic zone and the country’s maritime search and rescue area. The operation was carried out by the Russian rescue ship Murman after the vessel was damaged in a suspected drone attack in the Gulf of Finland.

The towing began on Sunday afternoon, shortly before 17:00. Before that, thermal cameras had shown that some of the containers on board were warm, but the ship was stable enough to be moved out of the area. No fuel or hazardous substance leaks were detected from Sparta II.

The operation was coordinated by the Finnish Border Guard

During the towing operation, the Russian rescue ship was assisted in the area under Finnish responsibility by the patrol vessel Uisko, the Estonian Navy ship Kindral Kurvits and Alfons Håkans rescue tugs. A Finnish Border Guard helicopter monitored the condition of the ship and any potential threat to the marine environment.

“When the ship leaves the area for which Finland is responsible, control of the maritime rescue and salvage operation will change hands, and the Finnish Border Guard’s task will come to an end,” the agency said.

Later, Sparta II was also moved outside Finnish territorial waters. The restrictions on maritime and air traffic in the area were then lifted, and the Finnish Border Guard’s participation in the operation came to an end.

The ship entered Finnish waters after the attack

Sparta II entered Finnish territorial waters off Loviisa after the incident on Saturday. The crew was evacuated the same day, with one person sustaining injuries.

The Finnish Armed Forces said that Ukraine was probably behind the attack. Russia has not provided information about the ship’s cargo, which has been linked to the Russian armed forces.

Sources: yle.fi