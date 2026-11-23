Russia attacked Ukraine overnight on November 23 with 153 attack drones. They included Shahed-type drones, 60 jet-powered UAVs, Gerbera drones and Parody decoy drones.

“According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses had shot down or neutralized 134 enemy drones,” the Ukrainian Air Force reported. The neutralized drones included 42 jet-powered UAVs, as well as Gerbera drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of other types.

Strikes by Russian aerial attack weapons were recorded at 11 locations. Debris from downed drones fell at seven other locations. Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems and mobile fire groups took part in repelling the attack.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that as of 8:00 a.m., the attack was still ongoing, with several Russian drones remaining in Ukrainian airspace. The published information did not provide details about casualties, injuries or the extent of the damage.