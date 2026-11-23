An industrial facility was damaged in a drone attack in Perm Krai, Governor Dmitry Makhonin reported. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and emergency services are working at the scene. “Air defense forces and mobile fire groups are repelling the attack by enemy drones,” Makhonin said.

Monitoring channels published footage showing fires and thick smoke in the area of a Lukoil oil refinery. At this point, Russian authorities have not confirmed that the refinery was the facility affected, nor have they reported the extent of the damage to the industrial site.

Calls not to publish information about air defense

Authorities in Perm Krai called on residents not to disseminate information about aircraft and the operation of air defense systems. There have been no reports on the number of drones involved in the attack, or on any drones being shot down.

Reports of attacks in Tatarstan and Rostov Region as well

According to posts on channels, the Kaleykino oil pumping station near Almetyevsk in Tatarstan was attacked on the night of November 23. There are also reports of another facility being hit in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Region.

It has not been established whether the fire near the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant was actually at the facility or at the private company TATA-GAZ. No officially confirmed information on the scale of the damage has been provided for either of these incidents.

Sources: pravda.com.ua