The Kremlin is considering Abu Dhabi as a possible venue for the next round of trilateral talks on Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. According to him, talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States will resume soon, but no exact date has been set yet.

„Various options are possible,“ Peskov said, commenting on the venue for the upcoming meeting. He added that there is „no clarity whatsoever“ regarding the date of the next round.

No breakthrough on the main points of disagreement

The previous round was held on November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi, with representatives of Kyiv, Moscow and Washington taking part. After the talks, the parties described the tone as constructive and agreed to prepare a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war.

However, no agreement was reached on the other key issues. These include territorial concessions, long-term security guarantees for Ukraine and the conditions for a ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian negotiators had proposed that the Russian side discuss de-escalation measures in the Black Sea and an end to strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to him, in response the Ukrainian delegation heard that Russian President Vladimir Putin was „enraged and wants to continue striking“ Ukraine.

For now, the Kremlin has not specified a particular day for the new talks. Peskov's statement makes clear that Abu Dhabi remains the preferred option, but the venue and schedule for the meeting have not yet been finally confirmed.

Sources: unian.net, tass.com