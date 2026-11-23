A report of a gas pipeline explosion in Sumter County, Alabama, prompted a response from fire crews near County Road 9 between the communities of Bellamy and Ward. The flames were visible from the nearby city of York, but there were no reports of injuries or damaged buildings, County Commission Chairman Marcus Campbell told WBRC.

According to Southern Natural Gas, the incident affected a section of the South Main Loop Line located east of the “York” compressor station. The company announced an “unplanned outage” and did not say when the pipeline would be returned to service. It was later reported that the affected section had been shut down and depressurized, while customer supplies had not been affected so far.

City of York continues risk assessment

City officials said York’s gas facilities were not considered to be at immediate risk, but the assessment of the situation was continuing.

“We understand the concern of residents, especially because of the glow from the flames, which is visible from York. Although the preliminary information is encouraging, we do not want to provide premature assurances regarding public safety,” the city said.

Authorities have not identified the cause of the explosion. Southern Natural Gas described the incident as a natural gas release and fire, adding that the cause was under investigation.

Crews battled a fire in dry grass

The Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department in neighboring Dallas County was among eight crews dispatched to the scene because of a dry grass fire that broke out following the incident. No further details about the damage or investigation were reported.

Sources: wbrc.com, apnews.com, wtok.com