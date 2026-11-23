More than 1,000 Delta Air Lines flights in the United States were delayed due to a failure in the automated system that calculates aircraft weight and balance. The problem occurred at the beginning of one of the busiest periods for air travel in the country – Thanksgiving travel.

The system is used to calculate how passengers and baggage should be distributed and what the aircraft’s final weight will be before takeoff. After the failure, Delta employees switched to manual procedures so that aircraft could be processed and dispatched along their routes. “Delta teams are using manual solutions this morning to ensure flights take off safely while work continues to restore automation,” the airline said, as quoted by ABC News.

Flight Restrictions to Atlanta

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted Delta flights headed to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. The restriction was introduced at the airline’s request to manage the buildup of traffic at its main hub.

After the brief ground stop, the FAA replaced it with a program for staggered departures, under which aircraft are cleared to leave at set intervals. The restrictions were lifted before noon local time, but delays spread throughout Delta’s network because of delayed aircraft and crews.

The FAA clarified that the problem was with Delta and was not related to the federal agency’s air traffic management systems. Atlanta’s airport is one of the busiest air hubs in the world and a key base for Delta.

Different Figures for the Number of Delays

The number of affected flights changed throughout the day. Delta reported more than 1,000 delays, while FlightAware data showed around 1,300 delayed flights in the afternoon and approximately 2,000 in the evening. According to the Associated Press, around 58% of the airline’s flights were delayed by the end of the day, although not all were directly linked to the system outage.

Later, Delta announced that its weight-and-balance calculation automation was working again. However, the restoration of the normal schedule was not immediate, as delays had accumulated along routes across the country.

The airline said it was assisting passengers who needed hotel accommodation or food. There were no reports that the system problem was connected to a cyberattack. The outage followed other technical disruptions in U.S. air transport in recent days, including a separate problem at United Airlines.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, cbsnews.com