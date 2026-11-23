Two Russian diplomats have left Cyprus at the request of the local security services following an investigation into suspected espionage. They were suspected of working under diplomatic cover and seeking access to classified information related to the security of Cyprus and the European Union.

Information about the case was initially reported by Cypriot television channel ANT1 Live. According to two senior Cypriot officials cited by Politico, the intelligence services uncovered a network aimed at obtaining information about the security of Cyprus and the EU. The two diplomats left the island during the week before November 23.

Months of surveillance

The Cypriot intelligence service had been monitoring the diplomats for months, ANT1 Live reported. They maintained contacts with Cypriot citizens who, because of their professional duties, had access to confidential information. The diplomats’ names have not been disclosed, nor has any public information been provided about specific documents they may have obtained.

According to the same reports, the alleged activity also included attempts to gain access to technology whose transfer to Russia is prohibited under European Union sanctions. The investigation covered a period that also coincided with the first half of 2026 — the time when Cyprus held the presidency of the Council of the EU.

No official comment from Moscow

At present, the diplomats’ names have not been disclosed, and it is unclear whether legal action will be taken against them or other individuals. It has also not been announced whether the Cypriot authorities established that classified information had been transferred. According to the reports confirming the information, the Russian Embassy in Cyprus has not commented on the case.

Following the revelations, the Cypriot political party ELAM said that they „raise serious questions related to the national security of Cyprus and the European Union itself“. The Cypriot authorities have not publicly announced whether the investigation is continuing or whether new diplomatic measures are expected.

Sources: ant1live.com, ukrinform.net