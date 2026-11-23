A fire in a pile of scrap metal on the grounds of the Port of Gdańsk has caused smoke in the city. Firefighting efforts are continuing without interruption, but the large quantity and specific characteristics of the burning material are complicating the work of the emergency crews.

The fire broke out on Saturday evening. In the late hours of Sunday, firefighters and port employees were moving large quantities of scrap metal, while machines lifted and shifted parts of the pile in order to reach the source of the fire.

Warning for Gdańsk Residents

On Monday morning, the Regional Security Centre sent a warning to the residents of Gdańsk. „Close your windows and doors. If possible, stay at home. Do not approach the site of the operation“, the message said.

The recommendations are aimed in particular at residents of Nowy Port, Stogi, Górki Zachodnie and Krakowiec. According to information from Joanna Beganowska of the Gdańsk municipality, notifications were sent to people in these areas via SMS and the BLISKO app.

Sources: onet.pl